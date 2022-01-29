PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Tops $1.07 on Top Exchanges (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $91,677.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.01 or 0.06743409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,633.41 or 1.00108882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars.

