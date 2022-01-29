Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $800,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,626,144 shares of company stock worth $127,982,555.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $1,336,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $13,916,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $109,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $49,925,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at $500,000. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $20.39 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

