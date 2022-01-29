Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Critical Contrast

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Professional, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75

Professional has a consensus target price of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Professional’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $526.28 million 4.06 $96.95 million $5.16 9.08 Professional $73.40 million 3.82 $8.31 million $1.62 12.91

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 43.70% 13.94% 1.65% Professional 26.53% 10.35% 0.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Professional on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

