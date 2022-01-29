Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Reaches $5.80 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $1.10 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00090421 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000236 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,792,292,870 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,202,069 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars.

