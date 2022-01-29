Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) Short Interest Down 52.9% in January

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 8.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 15.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 689,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 89,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

