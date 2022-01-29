ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL opened at $93.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.