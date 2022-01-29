ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.24

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.24 and traded as high as $67.47. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 2,212,257 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 103.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 86.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $92,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

