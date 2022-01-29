Provident Bancorp Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Provident Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

