Public Index Network Market Cap Hits $2.54 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.54 million and $852.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.57 or 0.06803047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,854.43 or 0.99910125 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

