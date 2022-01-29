Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,579,500 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the December 31st total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OJSCY remained flat at $$6.65 during midday trading on Friday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile
