Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,579,500 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the December 31st total of 657,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OJSCY remained flat at $$6.65 during midday trading on Friday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

Get Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil alerts:

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.