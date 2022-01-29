Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $38,267.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00029254 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,114,466 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.