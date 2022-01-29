Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 10,729 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of CTS worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. FMR LLC raised its position in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CTS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, cut their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

