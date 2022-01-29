Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,030 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

