Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 5,300 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.