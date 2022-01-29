Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 8,771 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of Celestica worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Celestica by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Celestica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.