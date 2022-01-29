Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 920 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,992,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 532,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.73.

IEX stock opened at $211.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

