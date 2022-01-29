Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.14% of BioLife Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $627,145.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $295,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,099 shares of company stock worth $8,551,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 275.03, a P/E/G ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

