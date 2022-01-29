Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Docebo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Docebo stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -109.83. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. Analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

