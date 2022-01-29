Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 29.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 176,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

