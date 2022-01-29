Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,203 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.64 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

