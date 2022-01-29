Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in IDEX by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in IDEX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in IDEX by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.73.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $211.29 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day moving average is $224.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

