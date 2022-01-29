Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 6,227 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

