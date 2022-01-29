Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 8,762 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT opened at $41.01 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $895.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

