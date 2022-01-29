Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Veritiv worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 41.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 63.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

