Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,118 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 469,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,849 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

