Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.24 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 6.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

