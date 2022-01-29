Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.24 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $205.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.