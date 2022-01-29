Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Laredo Petroleum worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

