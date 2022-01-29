Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMI opened at $44.98 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

