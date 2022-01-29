Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GCP shares. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.