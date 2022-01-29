Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Evergy by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after acquiring an additional 321,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Evergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

