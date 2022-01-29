Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AES were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AES by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AES by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,953,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AES by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,021,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The AES Co. has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.