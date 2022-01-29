Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 58.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $495,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAL opened at $23.08 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $879.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

