Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Textron by 216.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after buying an additional 221,270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 9.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Textron by 76.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,531 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

