Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Textron by 29.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

