Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFG opened at $27.91 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

OFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

