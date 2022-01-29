Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Triumph Group worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after acquiring an additional 475,058 shares during the period. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,980,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $17.78 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

