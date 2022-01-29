Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Veritiv worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 889.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

