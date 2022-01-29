Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.74.

AAP opened at $228.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.