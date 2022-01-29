Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of LKQ by 12.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,556,000 after buying an additional 289,832 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 10.2% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,597,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

