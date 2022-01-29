Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $2.56 Million in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,290,000.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.83. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

