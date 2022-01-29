Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

NYSE:KL opened at $36.49 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

