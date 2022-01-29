Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of BioLife Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $332,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $627,145.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,551,525. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.03, a P/E/G ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

