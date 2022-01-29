Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.11% of Docebo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docebo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Docebo stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.83.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

