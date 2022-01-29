Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,944 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,157 shares of company stock worth $722,636 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.