Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,910 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Masco by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 26.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Masco by 117,911.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth about $267,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

