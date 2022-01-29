Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,450 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 216,433 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC opened at $74.63 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

