Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,040 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Leidos by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $87.00 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

