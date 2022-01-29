Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 9,396 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Seabridge Gold worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SA stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 0.95.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Seabridge Gold Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
