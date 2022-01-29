Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 14,680 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 249,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $30.71 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

